FARMINGTON — One man is in custody after allegedly shooting a firearm in a residence near the La Plata Highway as the San Juan County Sheriff's Office detectives were serving a search warrant.

Detectives around 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 31 were at a residence near the intersection of New Mexico Highway 170 and County Road 1800 near Jackson Lake to conduct a search warrant, according to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office Facebook press release.

A man inside the residence fired one round from a firearm into the ground as detectives were in the doorway of the home, according to Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

No one was injured, and there were no shots fired by law enforcement.

The man is in custody and being interviewed at the Sheriff's Office. No charges have been filed in the incident as of 2:55 p.m., according to Harcrow.

Deputies and detectives are still at the scene as they execute the search warrant.

Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

