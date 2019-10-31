Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 27
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Jessica Thomas was arrested at 12:58 a.m. on Oct. 27 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated DUI, vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway, careless driving and open container.
• Michael Lopez was arrested at 2:13 a.m. on Oct. 27 on the 900 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with lamps and other equipment on bicycles and concealing identity.
• Charlene Smallwood was arrested at 2:56 a.m. on Oct. 27 on the 3700 block of Highland View Drive for alleged battery against a household member.
• Jewel Jasmes was arrested at 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Upper Fruitland Highway for alleged aggravated DUI.
• Melissa Ledoux was arrested at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Camina Flora and East Murray Drive for an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated DUI, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Oct. 27
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:31 a.m. in the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:32 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:22 a.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:29 a.m. at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Upper Fruitland Highway. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:13 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:36 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:07 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:32 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 6:08 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:04 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.