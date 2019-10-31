CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jessica Thomas was arrested at 12:58 a.m. on Oct. 27 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated DUI, vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway, careless driving and open container.

• Michael Lopez was arrested at 2:13 a.m. on Oct. 27 on the 900 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with lamps and other equipment on bicycles and concealing identity.

• Charlene Smallwood was arrested at 2:56 a.m. on Oct. 27 on the 3700 block of Highland View Drive for alleged battery against a household member.

• Jewel Jasmes was arrested at 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Upper Fruitland Highway for alleged aggravated DUI.

• Melissa Ledoux was arrested at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Camina Flora and East Murray Drive for an arrest warrant along with alleged aggravated DUI, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 27

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:31 a.m. in the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:32 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:22 a.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:29 a.m. at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Upper Fruitland Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 9:13 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:36 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:07 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:32 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 6:08 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:04 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/10/31/farmington-police-department-blotter-october-27-calllogs-arrests/4110526002/