Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Austin Begay was arrested at 10:12 p.m. on Oct. 26 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue for allegedly receiving or transferring stolen vehicles or motor vehicles.

• Darrell Joe was arrested at 3:02 a.m. on Oct. 26 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged battery against a household member.

• Raul Esparza was arrested at 3:24 a.m. on Oct. 26 on the 4900 block of Antelope Junction due to an arrest warrant.

• Lacoda Black was arrested at 11:21 a.m. on Oct. 26 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for a warrant for failure to appear.

• Gaston Sam was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 on the 3500 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, concealing identity and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Ellison Tsosie was arrested at 1:49 p.m. on Oct. 26 on the 300 block of West Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 26

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 12:49 a.m. on the 4800 block of Kingsway Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:23 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:57 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:34 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a narcotics at 10:52 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:24 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 4 p.m. in the 5200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 5:07 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:36 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 10:12 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:35 p.m. on the 900 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:15 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

