The suspect is being held without bond at county jail

Story Highlights Matthew Green is accused of meth trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felony and possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested around 7:01 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 2300 block of West Apache Street, according to court documents.

The defendant's preliminary hearings are set for the morning of Oct. 30.

FARMINGTON — A man recently arrested in a drug trafficking case in Farmington is listed as an out-of-state fugitive who has an active arrest warrant on drug and assault charges in Arizona.

Matthew Green, 28, is accused of trafficking meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Specifically, he is accused of a second-degree felony count of trafficking methamphetamine, two fourth-degree felony counts of possession of a firearm and a fourth-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance across two separate criminal cases, according to court records.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of Oct. 29.

The meth trafficking case stems from an Oct. 12 traffic stop near the intersection of Orchard Avenue and La Plata Street conducted by the Farmington Police Department. An officer on patrol around 12:17 a.m. observed a blue pickup truck traveling westbound on Broadway Avenue which had an expired registration.

The female driver had a suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance or registration and the truck was still in the previous owner's name.

She was given citations for her traffic violations and a tow inventory was conducted before the vehicle was towed from the scene. The three occupants were released from the scene.

Matthew Green (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

One of the officers found a white container underneath the front passenger seat of the truck. The container had four bags of a substance which tested positive for the presence of meth.

Officers were unable to locate the three occupants, and it took additional investigation to determine Green was the occupant in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia, including 15 hypodermic needles, a tourniquet, plastic bags and a bong were found in the vehicle.

A black pistol was found underneath Green's seat.

An officer noted the pistol was warm to the touch, leading the officer to believe it was concealed on Green.

An officer later learned Green had an active out-of-state warrant for drug offenses out of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to the affidavit.

Court documents filed on Green's extradition list three charges from Arizona, including aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs and DWI.

He was arrested around 7:01 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 2300 block of West Apache Street, according to court documents. A black pistol was found in his backpack.

Green is being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

A case regarding his Arizona warrant was bound over from Farmington Magistrate Court to district court.

The defendant's preliminary hearings are set for the morning of Oct. 30.

