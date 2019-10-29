CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Melford Russell was arrested at 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 on the 1400 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Briana Richards was arrested at 6:18 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the intersection of East 30th Street and Hutton Avenue for alleged aggravated DUI, evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand, failure to yield and no proof of insurance.

• Judy Logan was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Orchard Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Jesse Putman was arrested at 8:39 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Crystal Yazzie was arrested at 9:31 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Tim Hunt was arrested at 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 on the 4500 block of Rowe Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Steven Attson was arrested at 4:02 p.m. on Oct. 25 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Jaden Ortega was arrested at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 25 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 25

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:12 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of missing/runaway at 9 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 11:03 a.m. in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:08 p.m. on the 3500 block of Piedra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 12:55 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:42 p.m. in the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:21 p.m. on the 1500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:02 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:34 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:02 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:12 p.m. on the 3800 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:03 p.m. in the 3900 block of Copper Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

Crime

