Judge ordered defendant held in jail without bond

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man is being held without bond pending trial after being charged and accused of molesting and sexually assaulting a young girl.

Travis Wood, 40, is accused of a first-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact, according to court records.

Wood is accused of molesting and sexually assaulting a girl when she was around the ages of seven through nine, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. A date of birth was not listed in the affidavit.

The accusations stem from an Oct. 7 safe house interview with the girl at Childhaven in Farmington.

The girl told the forensic interviewer one incident occurred when she was about seven or eight -years-old when Wood sexually assaulted while she was asleep.

She remembered her mother was at work when the alleged incident happened.

During the interview, the girl went into graphic detail about the accusations against Wood.

The girl recalled another incident where Wood molested her after she had fallen asleep in the living room. She believed she was picked up by Wood and taken to a back room where she molested.

The girl did not give a specific time or date of the alleged incidents.

Travis Wood (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The detective obtained information the girl lived in the Bloomfield area around April 2015 and in the Kirtland area between August 2016 and March 2017, according to court documents.

After her daughter's forensic interview, the mother was emotionally upset and worried about her daughter.

The mother was also worried about Wood retaliating against her after the charges were filed, according to court documents.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Oct. 15 to hold Wood without bond pending trial.

The prosecution believed Wood posed a danger to the community as family of the victim believed he is very violent and they feared for their safety if he was released from custody.

Wood is also considered a flight risk and was extradited from Mississippi after failing to appear for an arraignment in state district court, according to the motion.

The defendant has felony convictions for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and child abuse.

District Court Judge Daylene Marsh approved the motion during an Oct. 23 hearing in Aztec District Court.

Wood waived his preliminary hearing on the morning of Oct. 25 in Aztec Magistrate Court, according to court records.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

