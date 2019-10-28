CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• William Hickey was arrested at 12:16 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the intersection of West Apache Street and Airport Drive for alleged license to be carried and exhibited on demand, registration expired/registration plate unreadable, vehicle must be insured/financial responsibility and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Alodie Todacheeny was arrested at 11:13 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the 600 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Alexander Fred was arrested at 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for failure to appear along with alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Brian Peshlakai was arrested at 7:12 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the 3500 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Elton Etcitty was arrested at 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue for alleged breaking and entering.

• Angeloe Casados was arrested at 5:14 a.m. on Oct. 23 on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Daniel Reeves was arrested at 2:09 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and Oak Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Michael Cortez was arrested at 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the 1600 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and display of registration plate and temp permit.

• Brianne Smith was arrested at 2:41 p.m. on Oct. 23 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Diontonie Pinto was arrested at 8:07 a.m. on Oct. 23 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 23

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:24 a.m. on the 300 block of South Ivie Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:51 a.m. in the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police conducted a welfare check at 9:58 a.m. on the 4800 block of Kingsway Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:31 a.m. at the intersection of South Laguna Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 11:49 a.m. on the 400 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 12:42 p.m. on the 2800 block of La Salle Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:01 p.m. in the 5300 block of Ensenada Way. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:09 p.m. in the 600 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:43 p.m. at the intersection of Schofield Lane and East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:41 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

