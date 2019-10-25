CLOSE

Thompson hopes to continue serving on the board

Stephanie Thompson (Photo: Stephanie Thompson)

FARMINGTON — The incumbent for the Farmington Municipal School District Board of Education District 1 seat is running unopposed after being appointed to the seat earlier this year.

Stephanie Thompson was appointed by the school board during its June 27 meeting, according to school district Spokesperson Renee Lucero.

Former board member Mike Isaacson stepped down from the school board earlier this year, creating a vacancy.

Thompson is the only candidate listed on the ballot for the District 1 seat for the Nov. 5 election.

Thompson said that she has a background in refining processes and problem solving from her career as an engineer.

The candidate says she has recognized what a great opportunity it is to serve the Farmington community after being on the school board for almost three months.

She stated she is eager to assist the district with its plans to help students by working to recognize the possibilities which open up to them with a quality K-12 education.

Thompson stated one of the challenges the school district faces is trying to balance the needs of a demographically diverse group of students as the district aims for the goal of academic excellence.

"The district has dedicated resources and creative planning to make sure every student has an opportunity to succeed," Thompson said.

