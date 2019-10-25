CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• David Todacheenie was arrested at 8:54 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the intersection of South Auburn Avenue and West Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Kimberly Webb was arrested at 3:34 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the intersection of East Cedar Street and South Mesa Verde Avenue on an arrest warrant.

• Allysia Tsosie was arrested at 2:59 a.m. on Oct. 22 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container, required position, method of turning at intersections and failure to obey traffic control legend.

• Anthony Crespin was arrested at 12:42 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the intersection of McCormick School Road and Mountview Street on an arrest warrant as well as alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Mourcal Benally was arrested at 2:31 p.m. on Oct. 22 on the 400 block of West Animas Street for alleged battery against a household member and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Steven Toney was arrested at 12 p.m. on Oct. 22 on the 2300 block of East Animas Street Street on an arrest warrant.

• Johnathan Barney was arrested at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 22 on the 3500 block of East Main Street Street on an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 22

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:17 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:42 a.m. at the intersection of McCormick School Road and Mountview Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:12 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:07 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 8:37 a.m. in the 100 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 11:16 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:54 p.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:18 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 3:31 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 9:13 p.m. in the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.​​​​​​

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/10/25/farmington-police-department-blotter-october-22-arrests-calllogs/2455403001/