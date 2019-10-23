Farmington Police Department blotter for Oct. 19
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Justin Johnson was arrested at 11:58 a.m. on Oct. 19 to the 3700 block of Bloomfield Highway for alleged DWI.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Oct. 19
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:34 a.m. on the 800 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:52 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 3:46 a.m. in the 900 block of McCormick School Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:53 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:44 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:03 a.m. on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:18 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:34 a.m. on the 800 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:06 p.m. at the intersection of Clayton Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:07 p.m. in the 2900 block of Northwood Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lee Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:47 p.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:59 p.m. on the 1900 block of Ranch Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:14 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:46 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:53 p.m. on the 800 block of Melba Lane. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 9:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:05 p.m. on the 4900 block of Bellflower Circle. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:58 p.m. on the 3700 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
