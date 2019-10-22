CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 18

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 1:42 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:06 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a returning missing/runaway at 5:50 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:01 a.m. on the 4700 block of Yarrow Trail. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 8:25 a.m. in the 3800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:41 a.m. in the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:22 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 11:22 a.m. in the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 11:56 a.m. on the 4000 block of Country Club Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:19 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 2:06 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 3:10 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:11 p.m. on the 800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:23 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:13 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:06 p.m. on the 400 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:55 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 9:31 p.m. on the 500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 11:06 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

