The suspect was located the day after the incident

Jamieson Mason (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Fruitland man with distinct facial tattoos was arrested and accused of stabbing another man at a Farmington residence.

Jamieson Mason, 27, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

The defendant is accused of stabbing a man in the neck on the night of Oct. 11 in Farmington, according to court documents.

He did not have legal representation on Oct. 18.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 6:32 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 4700 block of Gila Street on reports of a stabbing.

The officers found a male victim in a trailer within the mobile home park.

He had a laceration to the left side of his neck below his jawline and injuries to his hand. The man was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Officers were unable to obtain a statement from the man, as he was immediately rushed into surgery at the hospital.

Two witnesses who were interviewed by police stated the suspect was a Native American male with the nickname "JC" who was wearing a black sweater and had tattoos on his face.

The suspect was not immediately located.

A female witness told police she saw the suspect, later identified as Mason, walk up to the victim in the residence and attack him.

She observed a silver bladed knife in his hand and stated Mason fled the residence as they attended to the accuser's wound.

A male witness stated Mason had "JC" tattooed on his right cheek and "NM" on his left cheek.

The following day, around 7:41 a.m., a Farmington officer observed a male with Mason's clothing description walking southbound on Sullivan Avenue. The officer recognized the facial tattoos, and Mason was contacted on Fairgrounds Road near the Farmington Aquatic Center.

A large pocket knife with a brass knuckle design and silver blade was found in his jacket pocket,

Mason had a red stain consistent with dried blood on his right sleeve, according to court documents.

The defendant is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond.

Mason has felony convictions for armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 23 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

