Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Sandra Etcitty was arrested at 11:16 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of East Murray Drive and Randolph Avenue due to an arrest warrant, along with alleged possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Xavier Thomas was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 on the 2700 block of Parque De Oeste Drive for alleged idling, loitering or prowling.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Oct. 13

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:17 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.​​​​​​

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 9:46 a.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:10 p.m. on the 600 block of San Miguel Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:46 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:54 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of East 21st Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:31 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 5:06 p.m. on the 300 block of West Gladden Drive. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 5:54 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:58 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:33 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 6:47 p.m. on the 3700 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:22 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 8:12 p.m. at the intersection of Webb Road and Virden Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:16 p.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

