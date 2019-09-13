CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Brittnee Johnson was arrested at 1:14 p.m. on Sept. 9 on the 100 block of South Browning Parkway due to an arrest warrant.

• Shoshanna Nez was arrested at 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 9

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of East Murray Driver and South Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 8:54 a.m. at the intersection of East Pinon Hills Boulevard and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10 a.m. on the 7000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of abuse/neglect at 12:11 p.m. in the 3600 block of Tijeras Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:51 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:55 p.m. on the 1600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:17 p.m. on the 3800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:17 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:56 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglary at 4:10 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 4:27 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:41 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 6:36 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:25 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:25 p.m. on the 1500 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:24 p.m. on the 1000 block of East 36th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 8:36 p.m. on the 1500 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:18 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

