Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Roderick Thomas was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 8 on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway for an arrest warrant along with unlawful possession of marijuana and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 8

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery at 2:56 a.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:56 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 6480 and County Road 6471. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 9:56 p.m. in the 500 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:59 a.m. at the intersection of North Vine Avenue and Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:47 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:38 p.m. at the intersection of Messina Drive and College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:20 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 5:01 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 21st Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint and DWI/DUI at 5:24 p.m. on the 2900 block of La Habra Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 5:47 p.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:43 p.m. on the 600 block of Oak Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:22 p.m. in the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:32 p.m. at the intersection of South Browning Parkway and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

