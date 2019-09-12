CLOSE

The boy had bruising on collar bone, head and shoulder blades

Story Highlights Delilah Quintana, 25, is accused of a first-degree and a third-degree felony count of child abuse.

She is accused of battering a 12-year-old boy and endangering the life of a two-year-old girl.

Quintana was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on her own recognizance.

Delilah Quintana (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Blanco woman is accused of striking a 12-year-old boy with her fists and a glass cup, leaving him with a concussion, and with attempting to exit a moving vehicle with a two-year-old girl.

Delilah Quintana, 25, is accused of a first-degree and a third-degree felony count of child abuse, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Shellie Patscheck, Quintana's attorney, said her client maintains her innocence and they look forward to the preliminary hearing, as evidence will show the incident was blown out of proportion.

Quintana was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on her own recognizance. Her preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Sept. 26 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 to a residence on County Road 4599 in Blanco on reports of possible abuse of a child.

Witnesses described alleged assault

Two female witnesses spoke to the deputy and described the alleged child abuse, according to the court affidavit.

The document states that the boy was playing with a dog and cat around 11 a.m. when Quintana allegedly got angry with him. The defendant allegedly hit the boy multiple times all over his body with closed fists.

A witness told the deputy Quintana then picked up a glass cup with a handle and began to strike the boy multiple times with the cup.

One of the witnesses said she intervened and put the boy and girl into her vehicle, and Quintana got into the passenger seat as the witness drove off.

The boy was dropped off at a residence along County Road 4599 and was told by the driver to "Run and call the police," according to court documents.

After the boy was dropped off, the defendant is accused of grabbing the girl and trying to exit the moving vehicle with the child.

The woman who was driving stopped the vehicle and demanded to have the girl.

Injured boy taken to hospital

One of the women told the deputy she found the boy running down a driveway while crying and he appeared to have difficulty standing. The boy told the woman Quintana had hit him.

He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington and was admitted to the emergency room.

A Sheriff's Office detective was advised at the ER that the boy had multiple injuries, including a bump on his head, and that he experienced a concussion. Bruising was found on his head, shoulder blades and collarbone and there were scratches on the back of his neck and nail indentations on his stomach.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

