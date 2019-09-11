Farmington Police Department blotter for Sept. 7
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Sept. 7
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:14 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:37 a.m. on the 300 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 7:35 a.m. on the 600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East Comanche Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 8:43 a.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 10:35 a.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:28 p.m. at the intersection of McCormick School Road and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:39 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of West Pinon Hills Boulevard and West 30th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:02 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 4:51 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of down subject at 5:43 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:38 p.m. on the 2400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 7:41 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:40 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
