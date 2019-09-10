CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Charles Franklin Swindle the Third was arrested at 7:32 p.m. on Sept. 6 on the 200 block of Airport Drive for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Akira Graddy was arrested at 9:02 a.m. on Sept. 6 on the 3800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Jace Gallegos was arrested at 2:54 p.m. on Sept. 6 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Shawn Tsosie was arrested at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 6 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for alleged criminal trespass, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and dumping of litter.

• Delvin Roy was arrested at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 6 on the 400 block of Scott Avenue for an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and concealing identity.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Sept. 6

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:18 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at 3:23 a.m. on the 4000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 5:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:32 a.m. on the 2100 block of Lynwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 8:17 a.m. at the intersection of Drake Avenue and West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:37 a.m. in the 2400 block of Farmview Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:03 a.m. on the 800 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of probation/parole violation at 11:52 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:22 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:52 p.m. in the 3000 block of Southside River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:08 p.m. on the 100 block of West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 7:05 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:55 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:06 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

