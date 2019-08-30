CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Farmington police responded to the Walmart at 1400 W. Main St. after the woman told employees that she had been kidnapped.

Story Highlights Samson Blue is accused of second-degree felony counts of kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration.

The arrest warrant was served to Blue on Aug. 27 at the San Juan County jail, where he has been incarcerated since June 23.

The San Juan County DA's office filed a motion to hold Blue in jail pending trial.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges after a woman told police she was raped in the man's vehicle, and he had threatened to harm her if she didn't follow his rules.

Samson Blue, 50, is accused of a second-degree felony count of kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration, according to court records.

The arrest warrant in this case was served to Blue on Aug. 27 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, where he has been incarcerated since June 23.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of Aug. 29, when he made his first appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Woman reported incident at Walmart

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:19 a.m. on June 18 to the Walmart at 1400 W. Main St. on reports of a kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration case.

A female told store employees a male later identified as Blue kidnapped her. The employees locked the woman in a room as officers searched the store for Blue.

When located, Blue denied the rape and kidnapping allegations.

Samson Blue (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The woman spoke several times to law enforcement, providing details of the alleged incident.

She stated Blue picked her up while she was walking westbound along Apache Street near the Navajo Preparatory School at 1220 W. Apache Street.

Blue allegedly told the woman to snort meth, which led her to black out. The woman stated Blue told her to follow his rules or he would kill her.

The accuser told a detective she was raped in his vehicle and that her neck hurt from being choked.

Blue and the woman were allegedly at Walmart to purchase a smartphone for her.

A detective attempted to interview Blue but he did not freely or voluntarily waive his Miranda rights, so the detective did not ask him any questions.

DNA swabs were collected from the woman and Blue.

Farmington police on July 22 received a report stating Blue's DNA was found on woman's swabs and her DNA was found on a swab collected from Blue.

Man has criminal history

Blue was previously charged in a separate case with a first-degree felony count of kidnapping, and fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated indecent exposure and false imprisonment on June 20, 2018, according to The Daily Times archives.

Those charges were dismissed on Dec. 20, according to court records.

Dustin O'Brien, San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney, said the DA's office was unable to secure the attendance of a witness at any of the pre-trial interviews that were set up, and they were unable to maintain contact with the alleged victim.

Blue has a pending case in Farmington Magistrate Court for a petty misdemeanor count of falsely obtaining services, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The defendant has convictions for driving under the influence of drugs, attempted criminal damage to property, attempted assault with intent to commit a violent felony, battery, stalking and interference with communications.

The San Juan County DA's office filed a motion to hold Blue in jail pending trial on Aug. 28.

The motion states Blue was on probation and conditions of release pending trial when the alleged incident occurred, and that the defendant could pose a danger to the community.

A hearing on the motion is set for the morning of Aug. 30 in Aztec District Court.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Sept. 4 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More Farmington-area crime news

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/30/new-mexico-man-samson-blue-rape-kidnapping-woman-forced-snort-meth/2152726001/