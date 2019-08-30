CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The defendant is being held without bond at county jail

Story Highlights Daniel Webster Jr., 37, is facing 10 felony charges including fraudulently obtaining a motor vehicle, fraud, issuing a worthless check, embezzlement and trafficking controlled substances.

Three bags filled with a white, crystalline substance that tested positive for the presence of meth were found in the truck and weighed a total of about 72 grams.

FARMINGTON — A Flora Vista man has seven pending cases in area magistrate and district courts, including charges for trafficking methamphetamine and attempting to defraud a Farmington auto dealer of nearly $6,000.

Daniel Webster Jr., 37, is facing 10 felony charges including fraudulently obtaining a motor vehicle, fraud, issuing a worthless check, embezzlement and trafficking controlled substances, according to court documents.

Four of the cases were pending in Aztec Magistrate Court this week and three of the cases are pending in Aztec District Court.

Laurah Cox and Christian Hatfield, Webster's attorneys listed on multiple cases, did not respond to requests for comment on Aug. 30.

The defendant's most recent case is the alleged trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia case, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Daniel Webster Jr. (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

A Bloomfield Police Department officer was dispatched around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 18 to the 300 block of Iowa regarding a suspicious vehicle.

The occupants made "furtive movements" when the officer shined his spotlight on the vehicle.

A woman not charged in the case and Webster were in the vehicle.

Webster had two warrants for his arrest and gave the officer consent to search his truck for any narcotics.

The defendant was handcuffed and advised of his Miranda rights.

A glass pipe with burnt residue was found under a seat in the truck along with a clear plastic bag of a white, crystalline substance.

During an interview, Webster stated he picked up the meth to transport it for a man named "Bruce."

Three bags filled with a white, crystalline substance that tested positive for the presence of meth were found in the truck. They weighed a total of about 72 grams.

A small, digital scale with white residue was also found in the pickup truck during the execution of a search warrant.

In one of the fraud cases, Webster is accused of altering a check to defraud a Farmington auto dealer of nearly $6,000, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy investigating Webster got a tip about possible check fraud on Aug. 10.

The deputy reviewed Webster's bank statements when a deposit of $5,491 from High Country Mitsubishi at 4004 E. Main St. in Farmington was listed.

An employee at the dealership provided a copy of the original check to the deputy. It was for $41.50, and sent to a woman who lived near Webster.

A review of the altered and original check showed the same mailing addresses and check numbers but the font of the check deposited by Webster was allegedly altered.

Webster is being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The defendant's cases in Aztec Magistrate Court were bound over to district court on Aug. 29.

