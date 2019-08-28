CLOSE

FARMINGTON – Deputies in Arizona have recovered the body of missing 44-year-old Farmington resident Craig Cavanaugh, the Farmington Police Department said in a release.

Police agencies in Arizona have taken over the death investigation, and they have two suspects they did not identify.

Cavanaugh’s body was identified Aug. 28 in Coconino County, Arizona, Public Information Officer Nicole Brown said in a press release. The release had few new details about the investigation.

“Farmington police detectives have been working closely with both Coconino and Navajo County in their search for Craig since he went missing in early July,” the Aug. 28 release stated. “Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Navajo County Sheriff’s Office are now taking over this case, as a death investigation. There have been two suspects identified in this case, and it is still an active investigation.”

Cavanaugh’s family, friends and a wide network of volunteers have been searching for him since he left Farmington on July 4, 2019, heading to a job in Peoria, Arizona. He never reached Peoria, and police say the last known location of Cavanaugh’s phone was in Payson, Arizona.

Earlier in the search police released photos of two men using Cavanaugh’s credit cards in Payson, Glendale, and Peoria between July 5 and July 7, 2019.

Cavanaugh’s truck was found on July 12.

CRAIG CAVANAUGH (Photo: Justin Anaya)

“The males using the credit cards were identified by Farmington detectives working with Arizona law enforcement agencies,” the release said. “Craig Cavanaugh’s body was located by Navajo County and Coconino County deputies.”

Police released no further information.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Previously in this case: Police seek identities of fraud suspects who used missing man’s credit cards

Police (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/28/missing-farmington-man-craig-cavanaugh-found-dead-arizona/2148892001/