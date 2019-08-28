Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 24
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Ronnie Anderson was arrested at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 24 on the 2900 block of East 18th Street for alleged battery against a household member.
• Roger Wing was arrested at 12:27 a.m. on Aug. 24 on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue for alleged battery out of state fugitive.
• Kate Wells was arrested at 12:29 a.m. on Aug. 24 on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged battery against a household member.
• Roger Neal was arrested at 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 24 on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Jacob Sais was arrested at 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 24 on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and paraphernalia for controlled substances.
• Lawrence Walkup was arrested at 12:08 a.m. on Aug. 24 on the 1200 block of North Orchard Avenue for alleged assault against a household member with intent to commit a violent felony, battery against a household member and criminal damage to property of a household member.
• Derek Yazzie was arrested at 8:22 a.m. on Aug. 24 on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.
• Tasha Billie was arrested at 1:32 a.m. on Aug. 24 on the 2900 block of Parque De Oeste Drive for alleged battery against a household member.
• Steven Salazar was arrested at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 on the 2600 block of East 20th Street for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Aug. 24
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:27 a.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:08 a.m. on the 4500 block of Barcelona Circle. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:24 a.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:52 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 3 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:24 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:53 p.m. on the 600 block of New Mexico Highway 170. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 9:57 p.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:32 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Navajo Street and North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.
