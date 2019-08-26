CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Brian Tsosie was arrested at 8:33 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.

• Audrey Lucero was arrested at 8 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the 700 block of West Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Bailey Penrod was arrested at 11;42 p.m. a.m. on Aug. 21 on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue for alleged battery upon a peace officer, concealing identity and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Seth Miller was arrested at 7:51 p.m. on Aug. 21 on the 1700 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Russell Yazzie Jr. was arrested at 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 21 on the 2000 block of Troy King Road due to an arrest warrant.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Donavon Cayaditto was arrested at 6:54 p.m. on Aug. 21 on the 100 block of Philips Road due to a warrant for failure to appear.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Thomasina Stevenson-Yellowman was arrested at 1:16 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Apache Street for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Lynnelle Begay was arrested at 12:04 p.m. on Aug. 21 on the 3800 block of East Main Street for an arrest warrant.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Dusty Cook was arrested at 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive for alleged indecent exposure.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Manuel Mendoza was arrested at 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 21 on the 1100 block of Hines Road for an arrest warrant.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​• Fritz Johnson was arrested at 1:09 a.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of East 16th Street and Smith Lane for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, open container and no proof of insurance.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 21

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 7:44 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:54 a.m. on the 600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:53 a.m. on the 2900 block of Edgecliff Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 10:59 a.m. on the 400 block of Nelson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:48 a.m. on the 800 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:51 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:36 p.m. at the intersection of Glade Road and North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:35 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:43 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 8:16 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

