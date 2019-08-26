CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The suspect was wanted on two active warrants

Story Highlights Trevor Johnson, 24, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery upon a peace officer, according to court records.

Johnson is accused of biting the right arm of a probation officer trying to take him into custody on two probation violations, according to court documents.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Johnson in jail while awaiting trial.

FARMINGTON — A Crouch Mesa man accused of biting a probation officer and resisting arrest could be held in jail without bond pending a future hearing.

Greg Shearer, Johnson's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment on Aug. 26.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office Deputy on Aug. 12 around 11:40 a.m. was dispatched to a residence on County Road 3319 in the Crouch Mesa area on reports of a probation officer being involved in a use of force, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Johnson was in handcuffs with two probation officers at the scene.

The defendant told the deputy he didn't know why the officers wanted to put him into handcuffs, so he did not comply.

Johnson had two active warrants for failing to appear and a probation violation in two separate cases, according to court documents.

The officers struggled to get Johnson into custody, using a stun gun on him three times and striking him about four times with a baton before he was taken into custody.

During the skirmish, the defendant allegedly bit one officer on the right bicep and knocked off his glasses from his face.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Johnson at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center while awaiting trial, where he is being held on a no-bond hold.

The motion cited the current case along with five misdemeanor convictions and a felony conviction for breaking and entering.

It also lists three probation violations and two failure to appear violations, according to court documents.

His case was bound over to district court on Aug. 22.

A hearing regarding the motion to hold Johnson in jail while pending trial is set for the morning of Aug. 28 in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

