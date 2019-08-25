CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Woman accused of drug deal in parking lot of Farmington business

Story Highlights Zachariah Shorty, 22, is accused of three felony counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit trafficking.

There were three alleged controlled purchases on April 23, 24 and 25, that Shorty is facing charges for.

Zachariah is accused of making a hand to hand transaction with Dawn Runyun (Pickard), 39, in the parking lot of United Blood Services.

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges for selling meth to an undercover agent, including a purchase aided by woman who allegedly conducted a drug deal in the parking lot of her employer.

Zachariah Shorty, 22, is accused of three felony counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit trafficking, according to court documents.

Shorty is accused of three instances of trafficking meth and conspiring with two people to traffic meth, according to arrest warrant affidavit.

Laurah Cox, Shorty's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment on Aug. 23.

The Region II Narcotics Enforcement Task Force conducted the investigation into Shorty and the two suspects accused of conspiring with Shorty.

The task force is comprised of local officers and investigators from across San Juan County.

Zachariah Juwaun Shorty (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

There were three alleged controlled purchases on April 23, 24 and 25, for which Shorty is facing charges.

The purchases were conducted in Farmington, Kirtland and an area near the 27-mile marker along Navajo Route 36.

A confidential informant was used to purchase a substance which tested positive for the presence of meth on April 23rd.

The agent on the case spoke to a man called "Big D," who was later identified as Shorty.

During the April 24th operation, Shorty allegedly showed up to meet the agent in a pickup truck driven by Myron Shorty.

Myron Shorty (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Myron Shorty, 44, of Kirtland, is accused of a felony count of conspiracy to commit tracking a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Myron is currently in the process of being assigned a public defender after former attorney Shellie Patscheck withdrew from the case, according to court documents.

Myron is accused of driving Zachariah from Kirtland to Farmington for the drug deal and also driving Zachariah to United Blood Services at 475 E. 20th St. in Farmington.

Zachariah is accused of making a hand to hand transaction with Dawn Runyun (Pickard), 39, in the parking lot of the business.

Tyson Quail, Dawn's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment on Aug. 22.

Dawn Runyun (Pickard) (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Runyun was one of about 20 suspects Region II issued arrest warrants for on July 24 and 25, according to The Daily Times archives.

Agents involved in the investigation reported they observed a blonde, white female in scrubs walk out a side door and straight to the white truck with Zachariah and Myron inside.

She was identified from a group photo of employees from the business.

The alleged meth purchased on April 25 did not test positive for meth, but did test positive for the presence of amphetamine.

Zachariah's Shorty's case was bound over to district court on Aug. 21. Myron Shorty's preliminary hearing was reset for Sept. 4 in Farmington Magistrate Court. Runyun's case was bound over to district court on Aug. 23.

