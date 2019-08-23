CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whoever started fires that damaged several buildings in Naschitti.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a series of fires that damaged several buildings in Naschitti, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation, this week," the agency stated in an Aug. 23 press release.

The first fire occurred on Aug. 19 and destroyed the Naschitti Trading Post. Another fire on Aug. 20 damaged three vacant buildings and the Naschitti Christian Reformed Church.

Federal, county and tribal authorities process the scene of an Aug. 20 fire at buildings owned by the Naschitti Christian Reformed Church in Naschitti. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The FBI, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, and the San Juan County Fire Department, are investigation the incidents, an Aug. 22 press release from the agency stated.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

The Naschitti Trading Post is pictured on Aug. 21 in Naschitti. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/23/reward-offered-information-fires-naschitti-new-mexico/2096990001/