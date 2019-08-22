CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Shawna Bill was arrested at 4:02 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the intersection of Hydro Plant Road and South Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 18

• Police investigated an animal complaint/investigation at 12:23 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 2:55 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:28 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:06 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:42 a.m. on the 1200 block of Utton Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10 a.m. in the 100 block of South Gooding Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 4:11 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 4:43 p.m. on the 2900 block of Marquette Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 5:29 p.m. in the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:59 p.m. on the 500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:59 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 10:32 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

