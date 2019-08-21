CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Adrian Cly was arrested at 12:36 a.m. on Aug. 17 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard on two warrants for contempt.

• Simone Tovey was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on Aug. 17 on the 2300 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated DUI.

• Laster Jones was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the intersection of East Apache Street and Loma Linda Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Darlene Henry was arrested at 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 17 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor, open container, no registration, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license revoked.

• Tyrell Johnson was arrested at 6:21 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 4300 block of West Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs.

• Keshaun Begay was arrested at 7:42 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting and out of state fugitive.

• Charley Vijil was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 17 on the 1400 block of West Main Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 17

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 1:19 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:46 a.m. on the 500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:51 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:17 a.m. in the 5800 block of Melissa Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:29 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:07 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:18 p.m. on the 3700 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:38 p.m. on the 5000 block of Samantha Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:42 p.m. on the 2100 block of East 10th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:36 p.m. on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 10:20 p.m. on the 100 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:54 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

