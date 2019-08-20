CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Alan Benally was arrested at 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 16 on the 1700 block of North Dustin Avenue for alleged trespass.

• Natasha White was arrested at 1:22 a.m. on Aug. 16 on the 600 block of East 30th Street on an arrest warrant, as well as for alleged aggravated assault against a household member.

• Vanna Benally was arrested at 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 16 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Henrietta White was arrested at 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive on an arrest warrant.

• Ronnie Anderson was arrested at 3:44 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 2900 block of East 18th Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

• Weston Hott was arrested at 3:53 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive on an arrest warrant.

• Shane Charley was arrested at 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 1700 block of San Juan Boulevard for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

• Tyrome Yellowman was arrested at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct and shoplifting.

• Marquez Johnson was arrested at 11 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged battery upon a health care worker.

• Daniel Reeves was arrested at 9:11 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and Peach Street on an arrest warrant, as well as for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Andrew Etcitty was arrested at 9:22 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 4700 block of East Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

• Tammy Kelly was arrested at 10:23 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Knudsen Avenue for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

• Mercelda Begay was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 16 on the 500 block of Scott Avenue on an arrest warrant.

• Della Begay was arrested at 11:12 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Mission Avenue for warrant for failure to appear.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 16

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:22 p.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:40 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:51 a.m. in the 600 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:08 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:15 p.m. on the 700 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:46 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:51 p.m. on the 1700 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of Summit Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:22 p.m. on the 4700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

