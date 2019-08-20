CLOSE Sexual assault happens every 92 seconds in the United States. Here's how to get help if you or someone you know is assaulted. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

A Farmington police investigation was launched on Aug.1

The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Aug. 21 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man faces multiple first-degree felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young female relative multiple times during a nearly three-year period.

Salvador Chino, 31, is accused of four counts of criminal sexual penetration, according to court records. He did not have legal representation on the morning of Aug. 20.

Farmington Police Department launched an investigation after an officer was dispatched at approximately 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1 to reports of a sexual assault.

During a safe house interview with the 14-year-old girl, she provided details about multiple times Chino allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The alleged incidents began in 2016 when the girl was 12 years old and the most recent charge stems from an incident that occurred in July of this year.

According to court documents, Chino allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in her own bed and, in one instance, tried to rape her.

He denied the allegations when interviewed by Farmington police on Aug. 7 and he agreed to take a polygraph test.

During the polygraph, some of Chino's answers appeared to not be truthful and he had difficulty answering questions, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Chino did not dispute that the test showed he had touched the teenage girl's vagina. Chino allegedly started to cry and stated he never "fully had sex" with the girl and admitted to two incidents of sexual assault.

Chino was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on Aug. 12 with a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor installed, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Aug. 21 at Farmington Magistrate Court.

