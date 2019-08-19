CLOSE Child abuse includes physical, sexual, emotional and medical abuse, as well as neglect. Learn about signs, risk factors, how to get help. Wochit, Wochit

Pregnant mom tested positive for meth

Story Highlights Leah Story, 23, is accused of a first-degree felony count of child abuse, according to court records.

Story did not have legal representation on Aug. 16.

The defendant was released on her own recognizance on Aug. 12 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County toddler is recovering after testing positive for meth, and her mother now faces first-degree felony charges of child abuse.

The child was first taken to Aztec Urgent Care on July 30th and her mother, Leah Story, claimed the 15-month-old girl had partially ingested two Adderall pills, according to court documents. The girl was later transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation that same night.

Story is accused of allowing her child to ingest meth while at a residence on New Mexico Highway 575 in San Juan County, according to court documents. She did not have legal representation on Aug. 16.

Leah Story (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The toddler did not respond to medication used to counteract Adderall and her doctor feared she would have a life-threatening event like a heart attack.

Doctors became concerned when the toddler was not stabilizing and her heart rate, respiratory rate and blood pressure continued to rise overnight. She was then transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

A Sheriff’s Office detective received a fax from the hospital on Aug. 4 stating one of Story’s relatives had informed the hospital the mother had said the girl ingested a “meth rock.”

Four days later, the Sheriff’s Office received a fax stating the 15-month-old child tested positive for meth and amphetamine.

A doctor stated in the report that returning the girl to an environment with unsafe access to illicit drugs would place the child at great risk for ongoing neglect and ingesting drugs once again, which could threaten her life and safety.

The girl was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 8 and was with her mother when Story went to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview that day.

During the Aug. 8 interview, Story initially maintained that her daughter had gotten into her purse and partially ingested two Adderall pills that Story does not have a prescription for.

According to court documents, Story changed her narrative when presented with evidence her child had ingested meth.

The mother stated, "it was in a baggie and it didn't have very much in it," according to court documents.

During the interview, Story allegedly told detectives that she is pregnant and has tested positive for meth while pregnant.

The defendant was released on her own recognizance on Aug. 12 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records. Her conditions of release prohibit her from seeing her daughter.

Her first appearance in Aztec Magistrate Court is set for the morning of Aug. 21.

