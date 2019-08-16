CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The suspect led police in standoff lasting more than 11 hours

Story Highlights Dylane Jim, 27, of Farmington, faces felony charges for aggravated assault and battery on a household member and false imprisonment.

He was taken into custody after 11 p.m. and no one was injured nor any shots fired during the incident.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man faces felony charges after a domestic violence call led to a standoff with police that lasted more than 11 hours.

Dylane Jim, 27, of Farmington, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and battery on a household member along with false imprisonment charges, according to a Farmington Police Department press release.

Police say Jim barricaded himself in a second-story apartment with a firearm on Aug. 15 on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue, causing nearby apartments to be evacuated.

Dylane Jim (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

St. Mary's Catholic Church provided shelter to the residents throughout the stand-off. Meanwhile, McDonald's and Domino's Pizza donated food and drinks to both the officers on scene and the people sheltered at the church.

Jim was taken into custody after 11 p.m. No one was injured nor were any shots fired during the incident. Farmington police announced the suspect was taken into custody via a Facebook Live video streamed from the agency's Facebook page.

Buy Photo Farmington Police Department officers establish a perimeter around a barricaded man inside an apartment on Aug. 15 along North Tucker Avenue. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

The incident began shortly before noon. At approximately 11:50 a.m., Jim’s girlfriend called 911 and alleged that he had pointed a firearm at her. Police say she was yelling for help when officers arrived on scene.

Officers helped the woman get out of the apartment using a ladder and paramedics treated her for injuries at the scene.

Animas elementary, Hermosa middle and Farmington high schools did not release students who lived on North Tucker Avenue when the first day of school ended. They were kept at their respective schools until their parent or guardian picked them up.

A mobile command unit was called to the scene and crews staged in the St. Mary's parking lots during the incident.

Buy Photo Members of the Farmington Police Department unload a robot in the St. Mary's Catholic Church parking lot on 2100 E. 20th St. on Aug. 15 while responding to a cal regarding a barricaded man. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

A Bearcat tactile vehicle and a tactile rescue vehicle were also dispatched to the scene.

A window in the apartment was broken to allow police to communicate with the suspect.

Negotiators made several attempts to contact Jim. Around 11:10 p.m., bomb and SWAT teams breached the door to the apartment, entered and detained Jim.

Jim has felony convictions for false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm ore destructive device, dangerous drugs and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

He is incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

Buy Photo First responders stage at the scene of a barricaded subject along North Tucker Avenue on Aug. 15 in Farmington. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

