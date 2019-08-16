CLOSE

A woman called police when a security camera showed someone trying to break into her house

Houston is accused of breaking into and burglarizing a residence along with possessing and trying to hide a firearm, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A home security camera caught Gary Houston allegedly burglarized a residence with a handgun on Aug. 11 east of Farmington. (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON — A home security camera helped local law enforcement arrest an armed suspect who allegedly burglarized a residence just east of Farmington.

Gary Houston, 35, faces felony charges of aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and breaking and entering, according to court records.

Houston is accused of breaking into and burglarizing a residence as well as possessing and trying to hide a firearm, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Houston’s attorney Ruth Wheeler was out of the office and could not be reached for comment.

Gary Houston (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Houston allegedly broke into a residence on Aug. 11 on the 1200 block of Moonlight Mesa Drive. A San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched at approximately 7:30 a.m. to investigate reports of an armed person trying to break into a house.

A home security camera alerted the resident to a person trying to break into the house. She was not home at the time and viewed the video feed remotely.

The woman informed police about the live video feed into the residence. She provided updates and a clothing description to law enforcement using the video feed.

Houston was taken into custody after exiting the residence, according to court documents.

A sergeant received permission to enter the residence to clear the property. The sergeant did not find anyone inside, but the home appeared to be ransacked.

While Houston was being transported to the Sheriff's Office in Aztec, he told the deputy unprompted that "Hector" had told him to hit the house, as the owners were dead and he needed to do "good," according to court documents.

Houston was on probation for felony convictions of possession of a controlled substance as well as receiving stolen property at the time of his arrest.

A .22 caliber revolver with a wooden handle was found in a small pile of items inside a pillowcase inside the residence.

According to court documents, Houston said the firearm belonged to him and that he had entered the residence through a locked rear door.

He has two pending cases in Aztec District Court including two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Houston's preliminary hearing is set for the morning of Aug. 22 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

He is being held without bond at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

