Nearly a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Rafael Sandoval was arrested in Deming

The defendant is accused of fraudulently obtaining about $24,530 in checks between December 2013 and June 2015.

Sandoval was released on a $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond on Aug. 12.

FARMINGTON — A former district manager of multiple Four Corners-area Burger King restaurants has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $24,000 in checks.

Rafael Sandoval Jr., 37, of Deming, faces second-degree felony charges of fraud and computer access with intent to defraud, according to court records.

The arrest warrant affidavit alleges Sandoval fraudulently obtained approximately $24,530 in checks between December 2013 and June 2015.

Rafael Sandoval Jr. (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

The warrant for Sandoval's arrest was issued on Sept. 13. He was arrested recently in Deming and a civil transport deputy for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office transported him back to San Juan County, according to Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

Sandoval was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the afternoon of Aug. 6.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of Aug. 13.

Redrock Food Ltd. is the franchise owner of the Burger King locations where Sandoval was employed. Anthony Josephson, a co-owner of Redrock Food Ltd., declined comment on the arrest. He has previously told The Daily Times the company is cooperating with law enforcement on the case.

Sandoval was one of seven people that were charged in connection to alleged fraud at Burger King restaurants in Bloomfield and Farmington along with Cortez and Durango, Colorado, according to The Daily Times archives.

Redrock Food employed Sandoval from July 2010 until October 2016.

A Burger King corporate employee told the Farmington Police Department detective handling the case that Sandoval had fraudulently obtained 27 checks totaling about $11,670.

Police obtained a search warrant on Aug. 31, 2018, for Sandoval's bank records and received the requested records on Sept. 11. The requested records showed more instances of alleged fraud.

Between Dec. 10, 2013 and June 25, 2015, Sandoval allegedly obtained 54 checks totaling approximately $24,530, according to court documents.

Police investigated names, dates of birth and social security numbers linked to those checks. According to court documents, the checks were linked to both real and fictitious people.

Sandoval was released on a $5,000 cash at 10 percent bond on Aug. 12.

His preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court is set for the morning of Aug. 14.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

