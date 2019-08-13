CLOSE

Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man was arrested last week after child pornography was allegedly found on his computer.

A San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Carlton Snyder, 65, on Aug. 9 on a warrant for a fourth-degree felony count of sexual exploitation of children through possession of child pornography, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office press release.

Snyder allegedly had at least least seven images that were sexual in nature involving girls who appeared to be younger than 12.

Carlton Snyder (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators executed a search warrant on Aug. 2 on Snyder's residence and seized electronics including four cell phones, three desktop computers, a digital camera, two hard drives, three tablets and two USB drives.

Detectives allegedly discovered the child pornography while performing a forensic examination on the seized items.

Snyder made his first appearance in court on Aug. 12 and Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Barry Sharer ordered Snyder be released on his own recognizance.

Snyder remained in custody at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the morning of Aug. 13.

The Sheriff's Office encourages the public to contact non-emergency dispatch at 505-334-6622 if they believe a child is a victim of sexual abuse.

