Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 7
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Bernadine Begaye was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 7 on the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 64 for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, driving on roadways laned for traffic and Financial responsibility.
• Qianna White was arrested at 8:37 a.m. on Aug. 7 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue on an arrest warrant.
• Donald Wing was arrested at 11:37 a.m. on Aug. 7 on the 800 block of South Laguna Avenue for alleged aggravated battery against a household member.
• Tristan Trujillo was arrested at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
• Ambrose Tahy was arrested at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the intersection of East Nambe Street and North Dustin Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Alex Dedios was arrested at 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 7 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard on an arrest warrant.
• Lionel Sandoval was arrested at 10:14 a.m. on Aug. 7 on the 3000 block of East 20th Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Lorraine Benally was arrested at 1:43 p.m. on Aug. 7 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Aug. 7
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:20 a.m. in the 600 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:57 a.m. on the 700 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:35 a.m. on the 800 block of South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:31 p.m. at the intersection of Schofield Lane and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:03 p.m. on County Road 5455. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 4:36 p.m. on the 600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:58 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:26 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Knudsen Avenue. A report was taken.
