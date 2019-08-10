CLOSE

CLOSE Sexual assault happens every 92 seconds in the United States. Here's how to get help if you or someone you know is assaulted. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

Arrest warrant is active for suspect

Story Highlights Clifford Rogers, 60, faces multiple felony sex charges involving two girls who were under 13-years-old when the allegations occurred.

The suspect pleaded guilty in 2000 to multiple felony sex charges, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

The arrest warrant in the new case is still active for Rogers as of Aug. 9.

FARMINGTON — A convicted sex offender faces new charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two sisters — both younger than 13 — in San Juan County.

Clifford Rogers, 60, is accused of two first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact, three third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact and a misdemeanor count of interference with communications, according to the criminal complaint.

Rogers allegedly raped, molested and groped one of the girls and groped the other girl twice. He also allegedly prevented one of the girls from using a telephone during a sexual assault, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Clifford Rogers (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

He has been required to register as a sex offender since 2000 when he pleaded guilty to multiple felony sex charges.

Defendant was previously acquitted of child sexual assault charges in 2016

The defendant was previously acquitted of four felony sex crimes following a three-day jury trial in December 2016, according to The Daily Times archives. The acquittal came after Rogers was accused of committing sex crimes against two young female relatives.

More: Farmington man acquitted of sexual contact charges

The arrest warrant in the new case is still active for Rogers as of Aug. 9.

Court documents outline multiple incidents of alleged sexual assault

Detectives launched an investigation on Oct. 5 following safe-house interviews with the two sisters as well as an interview with their mother, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. The girls were 12 and 14 years old at the times.

The arrest warrant affidavit states the younger girl told a detective she was raped, molested and groped by Rogers.

The older sister told the detective she was groped twice by Rogers.

According to the criminal complaint, the girls were allegedly assaulted on multiple incidents between Jan. 1, 2014 and Jan. 31, 2017.

Two of the charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred when one of the girls was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers.

The girls also alleged that Rogers assaulted them when they spent the night at his house, and other incidents also occurred in the living room at his house.

The girls' mother told a detective she had dated Rogers for five years and left after he allegedly assaulted her daughter in the living room. It had been about 10 months since she had last seen him when she spoke with a detective on Aug. 1, according to court documents. She said she packed up her belongings and never returned to his residence.

Suspect is being held in a county jail in Arizona

San Juan County Sheriff's Office Detective Lt. Jarod Slindee said Rogers is being held in an Arizona county jail.

Rogers was arrested on Sept. 9 and booked into the Maricopa County jail that day, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jail information website.

The website did not include information on Rogers' arrest.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/10/sex-offender-faces-new-accusations-raping-young-girl/1971460001/