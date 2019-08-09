CLOSE

Police say the man's death does not appear suspicious

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department has identified the man whose body was found in a dirt lot along Bloomfield Highway in south Farmington. Police say the death does not appear suspicious.

The body of Gabriel Werito, 52, of Farmington, was discovered shortly before 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 8th in the dirt lot on the southwest corner of the Bloomfield Highway and Hines Road intersection, according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown.

The dirt lot is located just west of the Speedway gas station at 3001 Bloomfield Highway. Werito's death does not appear to be suspicious, according to Brown.

Employees at a nearby business were testing water truck equipment in the lot when they found the body.

The case is still under investigation.

