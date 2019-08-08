Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 3
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Aug. 3
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:46 a.m. on the 5200 block of Villa View Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of DWI/DUI and accident with injuries at 3:14 a.m. on the 500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:58 a.m. at the intersection of North Allen Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:39 a.m. in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 11:28 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 12:08 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:24 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:37 p.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.
• Police conducted a welfare check at 4:17 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:51 p.m. in the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Plaza Court and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a harassment at 7:06 p.m. on the 1600 block of East 21st Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:31 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:36 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue. A report was taken.
