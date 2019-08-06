Farmington Police Department blotter for Aug. 2
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Anthony Avila was arrested at 3:17 a.m. on Aug. 2 on the 500 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated, careless driving and driving while license suspended.
• Kayla Bell was arrested at 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 2 on the 3500 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of other controlled substance.
• Nathaniel Watchman was arrested at 6:27 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.
• Trinity Grimes was arrested at 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of College Boulevard and Messina Drive due to an arrest warrant.
• Jolina Tsosie was arrested at 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.
• Darrell Kelewood was arrested at 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.
• Edwin Fernandez was arrested at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Mesa Verde Avenue due to an arrest warrant.
• Dezmen Bissonette was arrested at 10:07 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Ojo Court for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Robert March Jr. was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 on the 900 block of East Main Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Aug. 2
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:57 a.m. on the 2500 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:26 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a strong armed robbery at 3:47 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:01 a.m. on the 800 block of Saguaro Trail. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:09 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:17 p.m. at the intersection of Beckland Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:05 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:56 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:52 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:31 p.m. on the 1900 block of Camina Placer. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 11:01 p.m. on the 2100 block of East 15th Street. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.