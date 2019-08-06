CLOSE

CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Anthony Avila was arrested at 3:17 a.m. on Aug. 2 on the 500 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated, careless driving and driving while license suspended.

• Kayla Bell was arrested at 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 2 on the 3500 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of other controlled substance.

• Nathaniel Watchman was arrested at 6:27 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Trinity Grimes was arrested at 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of College Boulevard and Messina Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Jolina Tsosie was arrested at 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and concealing identity.

• Darrell Kelewood was arrested at 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Edwin Fernandez was arrested at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Mesa Verde Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Dezmen Bissonette was arrested at 10:07 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of Bisti Highway and Ojo Court for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Robert March Jr. was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 on the 900 block of East Main Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Aug. 2

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:57 a.m. on the 2500 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:26 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong armed robbery at 3:47 a.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:01 a.m. on the 800 block of Saguaro Trail. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:09 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:17 p.m. at the intersection of Beckland Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:05 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:56 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:52 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:31 p.m. on the 1900 block of Camina Placer. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 11:01 p.m. on the 2100 block of East 15th Street. A report was taken.

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/06/farmington-police-department-blotter-august-2nd-arrests-calllogs/1932671001/