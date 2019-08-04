CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

The arrest warrant is still active for suspect

Story Highlights Aaron Wells, 29, is accused of three felony counts of impersonating a peace officer, a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer and petty misdemeanor of concealing identity.

One charge of impersonation was filed by the Aztec Police Department while the remaining charges were filed by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy made contact with Wells on July 21 as Wells claimed to be an active member of the Marine Corps.

FARMINGTON — A Cortez, Colorado man convicted of impersonating a police officer faces new charges for allegedly impersonating an Aztec police officer and also a member of the San Juan County Sheriff's Office gang task force unit.

Aaron Wells, 29, is accused of three felony counts of impersonating a peace officer, a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer and petty misdemeanor of concealing identity, according to court documents.

The suspect's warrants were still active on the morning of Aug. 2.

Wells is accused of representing himself as law enforcement and attempting to exercise power over people with no lawful authority, according to the arrest warrant affidavits.

Aaron Wells (Photo: Montezuma County Sheriff's Office)

One charge of impersonation was filed by the Aztec Police Department while the remaining charges were filed by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

A man contacted Aztec police on April 17, stating a male identified as Casey Eubanks was telling people on an online site called "Meet Up" that he was in the gang unit for the Aztec Police Department.

Eubanks is one of several aliases for Wells including Bradley Howser and Bradley Wells, according to court documents.

The man provided a video and screenshots to police, where Wells stated he had been in law enforcement for 13 years and a sergeant investigator for a gang task force unit in New Mexico.

Wells' profile showed him dressed in a type of patrol uniform, with a patrol vehicle and identified himself as a cop, according to court documents.

Police learned Wells was on parole in Colorado and has spoke to his probation officer, who indicated he lived with his girlfriend in Aztec.

During the investigation, a Sergeant found four convictions Wells had for impersonating a peace officer and three other charges that did not indicate if he was found guilty or innocent in those cases.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office investigation was launched around July 15.

A deputy was investigating a domestic dispute when a man stated he assaulted a "federal officer" that turned out to be Wells.

The man stated he was restrained by Wells, believing he was law enforcement.

The deputy interviewed multiple people in the investigation, who claimed Wells represented himself as a sergeant with the Sheriff's Office gang task force unit.

Wells allegedly claimed he was transferred down from Cortez, Colorado as a "personnel swap" with the Region II Narcotics Task Force.

A man stated Wells had represented himself as a U.S. Marshall. The accused also allegedly conducted traffic stops on vehicles.

The deputy made contact with Wells on July 21 as Wells claimed to be an active member of the Marine Corps.

Wells claimed he attended boot camp at a facility in North Carolina that does not exist, according to court documents.

He backpedaled on statements about being law enforcement to the deputy, stating he wish he was involved in law enforcement. Wells stated he tried to join in the past but was never accepted.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/04/felon-accused-impersonating-aztec-police-officer-sheriff-office-task-force/1904513001/