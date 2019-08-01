CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Rodrick Pahe Jr. was arrested at 9:52 p.m. on July 27 on the 3700 block of English Road for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and dumping of litter.

• Cameron Stallings was arrested at 10:07 p.m. on July 27 at the intersection of North Tucker Avenue and East Main Street for an arrest warrant.

• Mario Watchman was arrested at 9:52 p.m. on July 27 on the 3700 block of English Road due to an arrest warrant.

• Jeremy Lopez was arrested at 5:24 p.m. on July 27 on the 2500 block of Almon Drive due to a warrant for contempt along with alleged battery against a household member.

• Tiffany Robinson was arrested at 6:24 p.m. on July 27 on the 4700 block of Caribbean Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Jessie Thomas was arrested at 5:40 p.m. on July 27 on the 3500 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Jeremiah Hardesty was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on July 27 on the 1200 block of Pear Grove Lane for alleged battery against a household member.

• Brannon Jones was arrested at 3:53 p.m. on July 27 on the 200 block of East Pinon Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Audryanna Smith was arrested at 3:49 p.m. on July 27 at the intersection of Andrea Drive and Wildflower Parkway for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, careless driving and drivers must be licensed.

• Zachariah Watts was arrested at 2:46 p.m. on July 27 on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

• Rodgrick Neal was arrested at 3:21 a.m. on July 27 on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue for alleged concealing identity and auto burglary.

• Rodgrick Neal was arrested at 3:21 a.m. on July 27 on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue for alleged concealing identity and auto burglary.

• Sheyenne McDaniel was arrested at 2:55 a.m. on July 27 on the 1200 block of Chaco Avenue for alleged Idling, loitering or prowling and resisting or an obstructing officer.

• Matthew Billy was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on July 27 on the 2600 block of Southside River Road for alleged battery against a household member.

• Zakri Sanchez was arrested at 12:15 a.m. on July 27 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, concealing identity and unsafe condition - improper equipment.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 27

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:56 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:35 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:21 a.m. in the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 7:04 a.m. in the 600 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:44 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:50 a.m. on the 3200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:12 p.m. on the 1200 block of Pear Grove Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:39 p.m. on the 1100 block of Soaring Eagle Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation and to perform warrant service at 9:52 p.m. on the 3700 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 11:08 p.m. on the 300 block of East La Plata Street. A report was taken.

Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/08/01/farmington-police-department-blotter-july-27-arrests-calllogs/1889231001/