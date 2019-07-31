CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Stephen Greyeyes was arrested at 2:11 a.m. on July 26 on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Angielica Upshaw was arrested at 7:38 p.m. on July 26 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Fernando Johnson was arrested at 10:38 p.m. on July 26 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Cory Lash was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on July 26 on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Sue Henderson was arrested at 7:57 p.m. on July 26 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Joshua Sansing was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on July 26 at the intersection of Upper Fruitland Highway and Bisti Highway for alleged no driver's license, forgery and theft of identity.

• Dewayne Begay was arrested at 10:39 p.m. on July 26 on the 1600 block of East 20th Street for an alleged open container violation.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 26

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:31 a.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:58 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:27 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:22 a.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:46 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:39 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 1 p.m. on the 600 block of East 38th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 1:33 p.m. on the 2300 block of Suntuoso Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 3:49 p.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:53 p.m. at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Bowman Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:22 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:32 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI and liquor violation at 10:38 p.m. on the 1600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

