Farmington Police Department blotter for July 26
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Stephen Greyeyes was arrested at 2:11 a.m. on July 26 on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Angielica Upshaw was arrested at 7:38 p.m. on July 26 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.
• Fernando Johnson was arrested at 10:38 p.m. on July 26 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Cory Lash was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on July 26 on the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue due to an arrest warrant.
• Sue Henderson was arrested at 7:57 p.m. on July 26 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Joshua Sansing was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on July 26 at the intersection of Upper Fruitland Highway and Bisti Highway for alleged no driver's license, forgery and theft of identity.
• Dewayne Begay was arrested at 10:39 p.m. on July 26 on the 1600 block of East 20th Street for an alleged open container violation.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
July 26
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:31 a.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:58 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:27 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:22 a.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:46 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:39 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 1 p.m. on the 600 block of East 38th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 1:33 p.m. on the 2300 block of Suntuoso Court. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 3:49 p.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:53 p.m. at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Bowman Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:22 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:32 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI and liquor violation at 10:38 p.m. on the 1600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.