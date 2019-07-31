CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

AZTEC – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose body was found in a wooded area July 25 as 62-year-old Sandra Long, and labeled her death “suspicious.”

The state’s Office of the Medical Investigator has not yet determined a cause of death.

She was found east of the Animas River on land near an automotive dealership around 9:30 a.m. on July 25, 2019, the department said in a press release.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Long are still under investigation and detectives are currently interviewing persons of interest in the case,” department spokesperson Jayme Harcrow said July 31 in the release.

The department did not release her city of residence, or any other details about the investigation. The release said that she was not reported as a missing person and had been dead for about a week before she was discovered.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not have reason to believe that there is any immediate danger to the public in relation to this case,” the release said. “We are asking community members that have information regarding the death of Ms. Long to please come forward and speak to detectives.”

Anyone with information can contact the dispatch center at 505-334-6622 and ask to speak with a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office detective, the release stated.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More: Woman found dead in woods behind Hi-Country dealership in Aztec

Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/07/31/body-found-aztec-identified-sandra-long-dead/1884590001/