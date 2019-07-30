CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

One defendant was ordered to pay $37,500 in restitution

FARMINGTON — Two men convicted of residential burglaries in separate cases were recently sentenced to serve time in state prison and pay back as much $37,500 in restitution to victims.

Eric King, 27, and Salvador Sanchez-Ocano Jr., 23, were sentenced on the afternoon of July 22 in front of District Judge Daylene Marsh in Aztec District Court.

King was given an eight-year sentence in the New Mexico Department of Corrections and Sanchez-Ocano was sentenced to about three years and eight months in state prison, according to San Juan County Chief Assistant District Attorney Dustin O'Brien.

King is also required to pay $37,500 in restitution and Sanchez-Ocano is ordered to pay about $4,500.

Stephen Wayne, King and Sanchez-Ocano's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

Eric King (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

"It's a good thing these property criminals are actually getting prison time," O'Brien said. "Historically, we've had a hard time getting prison sentences for people who commit burglaries."

O'Brien added the victims should see justice by the felons being sentenced to prison time because the felons typically are unable/unwilling to pay restitution ordered by the court.

King agreed to a plea agreement on April 16 for five felony cases in Aztec District Court.

He pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated fleeing an officer, residential burglary and larceny, according to court documents.

The residential burglary and larceny convictions stem from a July 28, 2017, burglary of a residence in the 700 block of West Douglas Street in Farmington, according to The Daily Times archives.

The property stolen from the address included turquoise necklaces, rings and bracelets along with spare change.

King told a detective during the investigation he committed the burglary to work off a drug debt.

Salvador Sanchez-Ocano Jr. (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Sanchez-Ocano agreed to his plea agreement on July 12.

His residential burglary conviction was from an Aug. 28, 2018, when he burglarized a residence on Ridge View Drive in Farmington.

He rummaged through items in a garage and vehicles parked in the garage with a male not charged in the case.

Sanchez-Ocano stole cash and items, including a semi-automatic rifle, a welder, a generator and a mountain bike.

The defendant was identified in video surveillance captured from cameras in the victim's garage.

He was spotted carrying items outside the garage, leaving the scene and then returning to retrieve the items.

He was on probation at the time of his arrest. The judge sentenced him to serve the remainder of his probation in state prison until April 2023.

