Farmington Police Department blotter for July 24
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Melissa Ledoux was arrested at 11:51 p.m. on July 24 on the 4600 block of East Main Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.
• Christopher Benally was arrested at 11:01 p.m. on July 24 at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Sullivan Avenue due to an arrest warrant.
• Donna Korn was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on July 24 on the 400 block of East Comanche Street for alleged criminal trespass.
• Charlene Johnson was arrested at 6:47 p.m. on July 24 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.
• Paul Martinez was arrested at 5:39 p.m. on July 24 at the intersection of El Paso Drive and West Arrington Street due to a warrant for contempt.
• Brandon Lovett was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on July 24 on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.
• Bertina Silas was arrested at 12:24 a.m. on July 24 on the 900 block of West Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged bringing contraband into a jail, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Jeffrey Bekis was arrested at 3:43 p.m. on July 24 on the 1200 block of Hutton Avenue for allege driving under the influence of drugs.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
July 24
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:02 a.m. in the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 3:58 a.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:44 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:36 a.m. in the 700 block of Brianna Place. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Mojave Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Boulevard and East Elm Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:02 p.m. in the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:39 p.m. on the 5600 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint at 5:40 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 7:22 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:18 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:23 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
