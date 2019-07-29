CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office say a woman's body was found in a wooded area behind an Aztec car dealership.

The unidentified body was found in the wooded area behind the Hi-Country Chevrolet dealership at 404 W. Chaco St., according to Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

Dispatch received a call about the body around 10 a.m. on July 25.

The agency is still working to verify the identity of the woman and is awaiting reports on her dental records and results from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator's investigation.

Harcrow said the woman had a pair of dentures, and those are being used to help identify her.

