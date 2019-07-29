CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been arrested after barricading himself inside a Farmington business and firing his weapon at law enforcement officers.

Jaret Holt, 27, was arrested around 7 p.m. on July 28 by Farmington police, He is accused of aggravated assault, according to department Spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Holt allegedly called 911 in distress from Southwest Barbers at 1903 E. 20th St. around 5:30 p.m.

While on the phone with dispatch, Holt is accused of firing more than one round from a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, he is accused of firing more shots at the officers as he barricaded himself.

No one was injured. One of the business' windows was damaged.

Brown did not know how many shots were fired during the incident.

Holt was taken into custody around 7 p.m. and was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Police (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

