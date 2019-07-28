CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Sharla Beckham was arrested at 10:33 a.m. on July 22 on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Duriel Clitso was arrested at 4:44 a.m. on July 22 at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Bowman Avenue for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, open container of alcohol, stop before emerging from alley or private driveway, financial responsibility, drivers must be licensed, evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Nicholas Keith was arrested at 11:15 p.m. on July 22 on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with concealing identity and possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 22

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:46 a.m. in the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 4:44 a.m. at the intersection of West Arrington Street and North Bowman Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:10 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 12:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Desert Rose Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:25 p.m. on the 100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:42 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:18 p.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong armed robbery at 5:48 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:24 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:38 p.m. at the intersection of West Pinon Street and South Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:17 p.m. on the 1200 block of Four Seasons Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:02 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:57 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

