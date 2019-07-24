Farmington Police Department blotter for July 20
Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
July 20
• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:13 a.m. at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Pinon Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:22 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:17 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:39 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:47 a.m. in the 4700 block of Bering Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:57 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:08 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 11:10 a.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:57 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 1:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th and North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:52 p.m. on the 1000 block of Mountview Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 4:25 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:56 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:05 p.m. on the 400 block of Sandstone Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of North Tucker Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a strong arm robbery at 7:27 p.m. at the intersection of East 28th Street and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:52 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Cooper Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:49 p.m. on the 2500 block of Almon Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 9:53 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:25 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.