Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

July 20

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:13 a.m. at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:22 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:17 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:39 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:47 a.m. in the 4700 block of Bering Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 8:57 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 9:08 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 11:10 a.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:57 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 1:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th and North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:52 p.m. on the 1000 block of Mountview Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 4:25 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:56 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:05 p.m. on the 400 block of Sandstone Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of North Tucker Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a strong arm robbery at 7:27 p.m. at the intersection of East 28th Street and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 7:52 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Cooper Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:49 p.m. on the 2500 block of Almon Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 9:53 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:25 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

